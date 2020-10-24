Victoria recorded 7 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with no further deaths.
The 14-day average is now 4.6.
In his daily press conference, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that there will be a delay in the easing of restrictions across Melbourne.
There is around 1,000 tests that need to be processed to see how big the current Northern suburbs cluster is.
The next announcement is now due in a “couple of days”.
