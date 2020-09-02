Victoria’s chief health officer has explained that Wednesday is known seen the states Coronavirus ‘spike day’ which could explain why today’s number of 90 new cases was higher than Tuesday.

When talking about the new figures, Brett Sutton said “It is good to see three consecutive days in double figures.’’

“Wednesday is maintaining its reputation as a bit of a ‘spike’ day – so an increase of cases.”

Also mentioned in Wednesday’s press conference was the extension of the State of Disaster in Melbourne, which ensures the cities curfew can be operated past 6PM tonight.

When asked about a curfew continuing in Melbourne after September 13, Sutton said “nothing is off the table”.

“It will be a consideration to continue, but we’ll look at what role its played in further detail this week,” he said.