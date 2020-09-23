Melbourne’s daily average Coronavirus cases has fallen below 30 and Premier Daniel Andrews has said he will ease some further restrictions in step 2 of the roadmap.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the health department were looking at going “a bit further” than what was initially expected to be announced this coming Sunday.

Andrews went onto say that they would ‘along the same lines’ but will have some easing to social situations.

“I’m not in a position give you the full list of what we’re looking at,” he said at a press conference.

“We’re looking at those what the risk is. We don’t want to do something that might seem quite small but could present a significant challenge to us in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Asked when the new eased restrictions would be implanted, Andrews said “At this stage, I’ll be making announcements on Sunday. That’s certainly my intention.’’

“And they’ll come into effect some time, therefore, whether it’s midnight Sunday or midnight Monday, we’ll work that through.

“That will be, in some respects, determined by the announcements we make.

“The band we’re chasing is 30 to 50 and right now we are in that… We are, in fact, better than that, just under 30.”