Melbourne’s Coronavirus cases have increased by ten today and have caused a kindergarten and aged care home to close.

This morning, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the pre-school in Macloud had been closed for a deep clean.

The teacher got tested after experiencing symptoms.

Twenty students and staff are now isolating as a result of the positive test.

A nursing home in Reservoir has also been locked down after a staff member tested positive.

A further four cases were linked to the outbreak at the Rydges on Swanston hotel, bringing that cluster’s total to 12.