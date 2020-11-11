Last year Jase & PJ helped one very special family to have the Christmas they deserved after a tough year. It’s back for 2020 and we need your help again Melbourne.

We’re bringing the festive spirit to one family that may not be able to enjoy a Christmas of their own.

We’re calling them ‘The Jones Family’ and over the next few weeks you’ll find out more about them before we give them a ‘Feel Good Christmas’.

If you would like to donate to ‘The Jones Family’ we’d like your support HERE.

All proceeds raised will be going directly to this years family for financial support.

If you’d like to help in another way please email us at feelgoodchristmas@kiis1011.com.au – Note we are unable to accept used or second hand goods.

Jase & PJ’s Feel Good Christmas all thanks to Spotlight,

Christmas is what you make it!

