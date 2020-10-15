The Victorian Government is currently reviewing the option of extending 5KM to 20KM with modelling being run this week.

After Victoria recorded an “encouraging” six cases on Thursday and seven cases on Wednesday, the government is considering what the health impacts could be of allowing further travel.

“We’re looking at everything at the moment. There’s models being run as we speak and they should be off the computer in the next day or so. It does take a little bit of time to do,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said on Thursday.

“We’re considering all sorts of things in making those decisions before an announcement on Sunday.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to announce an updated version of the roadmap to recovery on Sunday, October 18 and is rumoured to ease some restrictions to allow loved ones to reconnect.