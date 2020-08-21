A staff member at Woolworths in Werribee has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The staff member is now isolating after working at the Werribee Central store on Saturday August 15.

Woolworths have said the risk of transmission is low but any shoppers who were in-store on the same day and start to feel unwell, are urged to contact health authorities.

“While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority,” a statement read.

“Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to safely shop and work at our Werribee Central store.”

On Friday, Victoria recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19 and a further nine deaths.