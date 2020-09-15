Another Melbourne supermarket has been cleaned after it was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Woolworths Greenvale Lakes, in Roxburgh Park, was cleaned on Sunday night after a customer was diagnosed wi the virus.

The customer visited the store on Sunday 6 and Thursday 10 September.

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place,” Woolworths said in a statement.

The store was cleaned as an “extra precautionary measure”.

The risk to customers is ‘low.’

Anyone who shopped at the store on September 6 or 10 is advised to make contact with authorities if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms in the next fortnight.

Advertisement