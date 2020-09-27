Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Melbourne will move to step 2 of its roadmap from 11:59 PM tonight.

Melbourne recorded 16 new cases overnight, 10 of which are in aged care, with 2 further deaths.

There are now less than 400 active cases across the state.

There were 10,680 tests in the last 24 hours.

There are some slight tweaks to the roadmap, which will see more students return to school.

From 11:59 PM tonight, unless specified, the following rules apply in Melbourne:

Melbourne will no longer have a curfew from 5AM tomorrow but the 5KM area is still in place.

The limit of one person shopping at each time, has been lifted.

Public gatherings of up to five people from a maximum of two households allowed outdoors (infants under 12 months are not included in that number) are allowed.

Childcare to reopen

A staged return to school for students. Term 4 will see all primary school students will resume onsite learning from October 12. , along with year 10-12 students undertaking VCE/VCAL studies, and specialist school students

Outdoor exercise with a personal trainer allowed (max 2 people + the trainer). Tennis clubs and golf clubs are closed. Fishing will be allowed WITHIN your 5KM zone.

Permitted workers will be able to exercise within 5KM of their workplace and their home.

Gardening workers, with an ABN, will be able to work from September 28.

Some workplaces moving from being “heavily restricted” to “restricted” environments, allowing an over 100,000 people to return to work.

Pet groomers will be allowed to operate, if they have a storefront, mobile operators will remain closed.

Visiting in hospitals will be allowed, with 1 person visiting for 2 hours a day maximum. For patients under 18, parents or carers will have no limits.

Dental care, not urgent, will now be allowed.

Face shields will not be allowed instead of a mask, a two week grace period is being given.

Private real estate inspections are now allowed.

There are no changes in retail, which remains closed. Restaurants and bars are only able to operate a takeaway service.

The single bubble rule remains in place and only single households or people may have a visitor in this step.

There are now no dates placed on next steps, the next step can be taken when Victoria has less 5 cases per day for 14 days but not before October 17.

