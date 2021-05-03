Melbourne has been soaked overnight, with heavy rain and strong winds hitting large swathes of the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that the weather conditions throughout the morning will make for hazardous driving conditions.

Melbourne motorists were warned to be careful on the roads throughout the morning as the weather continued to clear.

⚠️ Be careful on the roads this morning #Victoria. parts of the State saw a lot of rain overnight, and there's more to come, making for hazardous driving conditions. A Road Weather Alert is current.

Latest warnings: https://t.co/btZSuThs85

Radar: https://t.co/fYnE4XNkqZ pic.twitter.com/suq8ljdyIL — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 3, 2021

Large parts of the state have been warned to expect more miserable weather for the rest of the week, however, Melbourne should escape most of that.

The cold front affecting the state will continue to ease, weakening by the end of the week.

