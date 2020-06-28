Melbourne has woken to its colds morning of the year so far.

Temperatures in Coldstream were recorded at -1.6 degrees at 4AM.

In the CBD it was 2.6 degrees just before 6:30 AM and Laverton fell to =0.5 degrees just after 5 AM.

However, it felt much colder, with Box Hill falling to -0.1 degrees but if felt like -2.1!

The icy conditions and cold weather have prompted a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology and the State Emergency Service.

Drivers were warned to reduce speed, keep a distance from the car in front and turn on their headlights because of the fog and frost.

Melbourne will see temperatures increase to 15 degrees later today but it won’t happen before midday.

