Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria will head into a 5-day stage four lockdown, beginning at 11:59 PM, Friday night, ending Wednesday 17th February at 11:59PM.

It comes off the back of confirmation that the majority of cases are infected with the UK strain of the virus.

There are no cases outside of the hotel workers, residents or their close contacts, however, as the cases are infecting their close contacts quickly, there is a worry the spread is in the community and it’s moving quickly.

The rules that applied during the previous lockdown will be the same, meaning, there are only four reasons to leave home, they are

work if you cannot work from home

essential shopping

caregiving/health needs

exercise for 2 hours a day.

However, there will be no curfew.

Schools will be closed, unless a child is of an essential worker.

Weddings cannot operate and funerals will be capped at 10 people.

Retail and hospitality venues will be closed with the exception of supermarkets. They will be able to oprate takeaway.

You must stay within your 5KM radius, as you did in the previous lockdown.

Masks will also need to be worn at all times outside your own home.

