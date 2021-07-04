A Melbourne venue faces thousands of dollars in fines following an alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions.

Riva on Marine Parade in St Kilda will cop a fine for over $10,000 after it hosted up to 1000 maskless punters under a marquee.

Footage from the night reveals a tightly packed dancefloor with people jumping up and down, while one woman yells “f### ‘rona”.

Organisers had been granted permission to host the event with up to 1000 people, however, under current Victorian restrictions only seated service is permitted at clubs, restaurants and cafes, with dancefloors still closed.

Police have indicated that they do not intend to fine individuals who were caught on camera breaching restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

News of the fine came on a day when Victoria had recorded four consecutive days without a new case of community transmission of the virus. There are currently 23 known active cases in the state.