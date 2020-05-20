The Victorian Government has today announced a huge construction blitz that will see train commuters unable to use the Upfield and Frankston lines for more than two months.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan announced the plans to move forward their building plans on the lines.

Commuters on the Upfield line will be in pain as the line will be closed north of Anstey from July 28th to November 15.

Passengers will be ferried onto replacement buses over the time.

In the south-east, level crossing works will mean buses will replace trains between Moorabbin and Mordialloc and Stony Point from May 23 to July 27.