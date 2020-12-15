Commuters in Melbourne should expect more traffic jams and more frustration on the roads as the amount of congestion is set to increase.

According to a new report by Infrastructure Australia Melburnians are planning on using their cars more than before the pandemic.

One in five Melburnians who responded to the survey said that they intend to increase use of their cars.

There has also been a rise in the sale of second-hand vehicles this year.

The increase in the number of people driving coincides with Melbourne commuters turning their backs on public transport.

Public transport use fell to just 20 per cent of pre-COVID levels during lockdowns. While that number is expected to rise to around a third of pre-COVID levels, it is also then expected to flatline.

The news means that Melburnians should expect to contend with both more cars and more cyclists on the city’s roads as office workers continue to move back into their office.

