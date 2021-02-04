Melbourne has been issued a severe weather warning with wild weather on the cards for Friday.

Due to a low pressure system south of the Bight, parts of Victoria could be affected by damaging winds averaging 60 to 70km/h. Gusts could peak as high as 90km/h.

Melbourne is also predicted to experience heavy rainfall across Friday in the afternoon and evening, with the chance of a thunderstorm. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 27 degrees.

⚠️ A Severe Weather Warning has been issued for FRIDAY, for developing heavy rainfall and damaging winds 🌧️ 💨. A Flood Watch and Brown Rot advice have also been issued for Friday. Stay up to date at https://t.co/JqDEKWf9wA #Melbourne #Geelong #Bendigo #Shepparton #Wodonga pic.twitter.com/MZgGKXUfEM — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) February 3, 2021

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the heavy rainfall, which could see six hour totals of 20-40mm in warning areas, could lead to flash flooding.

If conditions become dangerous at any stage, you should avoid hazards such as fallen powerlines, trees, drains or floodwater. You should also stay indoors, move away from windows and make sure any loose items from outside are secured.

If you are driving and it becomes unsafe to do so, pull over away from drains, trees or floodwater.