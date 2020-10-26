Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has press play on Melbourne’s re-opening this afternoon.

From 11:59PM, Tuesday night, Melbourne will move to Step 3.

The 25KM radius will remain in place until November 8 but there are no longer just 4 reasons to leave home.

Hospitality will be able to operate with primarily outdoor service, with 20 people inside and 50 outdoor and retail will be able to open with density and social distancing guidelines.

Visitors will now be allowed into your home but there are no movements on what this means until tomorrow.

Outdoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people but it can now be from more than 2 households.

Beauty services will also now be able to open, including nail salons and eyebrow parlours.

Gyms will be able to re-open and operate with a maximum of ten people outdoors.

Libraries and community venues can open for outdoor events and outdoor entertainment venues can also host events.

Workplaces no longer need to be on a permitted workers list but you must continue to work from home if you can.

Regional Victoria is not open to Melburnians as yet and a permit will be needed until November 8.

