Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a new set of easing of restrictions across Melbourne and Victoria, following 9 days of no new cases being declared.

16,865 were processed in the last 24 hours. The 14-day average is now 0.4.

There are now just 4 active cases in the state, with 2 people in hospital.

From 11:59PM tonight, the 25KM travel limit in Melbourne will disappear and the ring of steel around Melbourne will come down, meaning Melburnians can travel to regional areas.

Overnight accommodation will now be able to re-start to help local tourism with limits in place as to who can share those facilities.

The number of people allowed into pubs, restaurants and cafes will expand to 40 inside and 70 outdoors.

Gyms and fitness facilities will now be able to re-open for indoor lessons/sessions but must stick to strict density limits, limited to 20 per venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cinemas can re-open with 20 people in each space.

Gatherings outside will remain at 10 people being able to meet but there are no changes to home limits, with 2 people allowed into a household, once a day.

For religious gatherings, 20 people will be allowed to meet indoors and 50 will be allowed outdoors.

Funerals are now limited to 20 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

There are no changes to the rules around masks.

The rule around working from home has not changed, if you can work from home, you must.

Advertisement

Advertisement