CBD workers might find it hard to resist actually getting out of the house and back to the office when they discover what they’re missing out on.

At least that’s the thought behind the latest Melbourne city council initiative FOMO Fridays.

Under the scheme, city workers will be tempted to return to work on Fridays with the offer of free $50 Myki vouchers, cocktails, doughnuts and discounted parking.

The offer will open on Friday May 14 and run for four weeks until June 4.

Also up for grabs for people who choose to come back to the city are movie passes for at The District Docklands, free champagne at The Strand and Melbourne Central gift cards.

The FOMO campaign forms part of the city’s $100 million Recovery Fund which hopes to lure people back to the CBD after consecutive COVID lockdowns resulted in decreased foot traffic and retail activity across the city for traders.