The Victorian Government has announced restrictions will be imposed on Melbourne from 6PM.

This follows a fifth positive case, which was identified after midnight, they were a close contact of the previous family cluster, which is linked to the South Australian hotel quarantine case.

From 6 PM tonight, home gatherings will be limited to five visitors per day. Public gatherings will be limited to 30 people.

Facemasks will need to worn in all indoor settings, including workplaces.

Schools and workplaces will remain open with the current restrictions, pending density limits.

Victorians who live in Greater Melbourne can travel to Regional Victoria but their restrictions travel with them.

There will be restrictions in large indoor settings, it will be capped at 200 people.

