Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced metropolitan Melbourne & Mitchell Shire will head back into a 6-week stage 3 lockdown.

On Tuesday, the state reported another 191 Coronavirus cases, if which 154 are still under investigation.

There are now 772 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

The new measures mean there are only four reasons to leave your home, to go to work (if you cannot work from home), for caregiving, for exercise & for essential shopping.

You will not be able to leave metropolitan Melbourne for your exercise.

You also MUST reside at your primary residence NOT a second property you have access to.

Students in years 11 & 12 will be back to school on Monday but prep to year 10 will have a further week of school holidays.

It means locations such as gyms, beauty salons and other locations that have previously reopened, will now need to close.

Fishing, boating, tennis, golf, surfing, visiting romantic partners, funerals (up to 10 people) and weddings (5 people) are allowed.

The lockdown will begin on Wednesday night at 11:59 PM.

The 31 areas that are affected are Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Booroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Brimbank, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges & Hobsons Bay.

Regional Victoria is not impacted apart from Mitchell Shire.