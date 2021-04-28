Melbourne has certainly been feeling the chill over the past few weeks, however this weekend you’ll be able to give your puffer jacket a day off.

Despite the cooler mornings, the city temperatures are increasing into the mid-20s towards the weekend and it will be the warmest May weather in three years.

On Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a maximum of 24 degrees on the first day of May.

Sunday will be slightly cooler at 21 degrees with a slight chance of showers which will continue into the next week. Unfortunately, that means that little dose of Summer won’t be sticking around for too long.

Make the most of it and soak it up while you can!