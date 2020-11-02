With no punters on the grounds of Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne Cup 2020 was already going to be one for the history books. Now, there is another reason that things will be feeling a little different – the weather forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a high of 29 degrees for the big occasion. It is very welcome for many who are looking to enjoy their public holiday out in the sunshine, but it is quite unseasonal for this time of year.

Nine reporter Christine Ahern commented on the forecast on the Today show on Monday morning, saying that it is “unheard of in Melbourne at this time of year.”

Luckily for the horses, light north-westerly winds are predicted which will provide some relief when they hit the track.

