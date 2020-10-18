Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a raft of easing across Melbourne and it will see the city come out of lockdown after 101 days.

The new restrictions begin at 11:59PM tonight.

The two-hour limit on exercise or social activities has been scrapped and the total amount of people who can meet outdoors has been extended to 10, from two households.

The 5KM restriction of movement for residents has been widened to 25KM but there is no movement on social gatherings indoors, with the single-household bubbles being the only reason to have guests.

Sports fans have also had some reprieve, with Melburnians now allowed to play tennis and golf, however, clubrooms will not be able to be used.

Skate parks are also able to open from tomorrow.

Hairdressers can re-open.

Outdoor real estate auctions will be able to take place with up to 10 people, plus the required staff.

Mobile pet groomers will be able to operate.

The next phrasing will be on November 1 and will see retail, hospitality and personal care re-open.

It will also see the four reasons to leave home go, contact sport able to re-start for under 18.

From November 1, weddings are capped at 10 people and 20 people at funerals.

Those businesses will be able to to enter their premises from October 28, to prepare for opening.

Victoria recorded 2 new Coronavirus cases overnight.