Melbourne and wider Victoria are expecting to have a long day, with temperatures in some areas expected to this the mid-40s.

The state’s capital is expected to reach 39 degrees after our ‘oppressive’ overnight.

Overnight, Melbourne CBD did not drop below 24 degrees, with temperatures remaining higher in the suburbs.

However, a cool change is expected later today with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting the mercury to drop at around 5 PM.

Australia Day will see a cooler day, of 22 degrees, with rain expected to start the day.