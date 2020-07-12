A Melbourne supermarket will remain closed following the discovery that a fifth staff member has tested positive to Coronavirus.

LaManna Supermarket at Essendon Fields had closed its doors until at least July 15th following the previous four cases.

“We are in communication with the Department of Health & Human Services and are following the direction and advice they are providing,” the business said in a statement.

CEO Patrick LaManna confirmed the fifth test result on Saturday and said the company would “continue to offer them and all our employees whatever support they might need”.

During the closure the supermarket has undergone a deep clean and close contacts, including workers, have self isolated.

Any customers who visited the store on July 5 are being told to get tested if the display any symptoms.