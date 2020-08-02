With stage 4 restrictions underway in Melbourne, supermarket trading times have been adjusted to ensure customers can get home prior to the city-wise curfew beginning at 8PM.

Coles has announced their stores will close at 7:45, with final customers being allowed into the store at 7:30PM.

Woolworths have implemented the same system.

“To ensure we are following government guidelines, the last customer will be allowed to enter our stores at 7.30pm every night and all our stores will close at 7.45pm, unless a store’s existing trading hours already specify an earlier closing time,” Coles said in a statement.

All Coles supermarkets, Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice and First Choice Liquor Market stores will close earlier, with the exemption of Coles Express which will continue to trade as usual for essential services and transport providers.



The same rules apply for BWS and Dan Murphy’s, with Woolworths branded petrol stations also having longer trading hours.

Melburnians can only shop once a day, with only one family member allowed in-store at a time (children can enter with their parents)

