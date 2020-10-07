A suburb in Melbourne’s inner west has been labelled among the world’s coolest neighbourhoods, according to a global survey.

Yarraville has been named in the top 5 coolest neighbourhoods on earth, in city and lifestyle guide Time Out.

The high praise for the suburb comes in the publication’s annual list of the world’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods.

The survey asks locals to rank the best places in their city for fun, food, culture and a sense of community.

Traits which Yarraville has in spades, according to the survey.

Time Out raves about the suburb’s cross-section of food, drink and things to do, pointing to restaurants Mabu Mabu and Navi as good reasons to visit.

Marrickville in Sydney rounded out the top 10 and was the only other Australian neighbourhood to crack the list.

Barcelona’s Esquerra de l’Eixample came in at number 1 on the cool list, with its mix of old and new architecture and down-to-earth vibe.