If you felt the need to grab an extra layer this morning for your commute to work, you definitely were within reason. Melbourne has officially recorded its coldest day of the year so far.

After heavy rain throughout Tuesday, temperatures in the CBD had dropped to a very chilly 7.2 degrees at 8am.

However, we should spare a thought for our regional comrades. The Bureau of Meteorology said that Ballarat dropped to a very bitter -2°C and Horsham dropped to -1°C.

All those snowfields got a good dumping as well with temperatures dropping to -5°C at locations like Mt Hotham. We’re dusting our skis off already!

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
melbourne Melbourne Weather snow Weather