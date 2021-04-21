If you felt the need to grab an extra layer this morning for your commute to work, you definitely were within reason. Melbourne has officially recorded its coldest day of the year so far.

After heavy rain throughout Tuesday, temperatures in the CBD had dropped to a very chilly 7.2 degrees at 8am.

However, we should spare a thought for our regional comrades. The Bureau of Meteorology said that Ballarat dropped to a very bitter -2°C and Horsham dropped to -1°C.

🥶🥶🥶 A very frosty start, with many places recording their coldest morning of the year so far! -5°C at Mt Hotham, -2°C at Ballarat, and -1°C at Horsham. Brrrrr!

All those snowfields got a good dumping as well with temperatures dropping to -5°C at locations like Mt Hotham. We’re dusting our skis off already!

