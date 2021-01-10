Melburnians are warned to prepare for the city’s hottest day in almost 12 months, with the mercury predicted to top 37 degrees in the city today.

The scorcher follows an unusually mild festive season and start to the new year.

Today will be Melbourne’s hottest day since temperatures reached almost 43 degrees at the end of January last year during the 2019-20 bushfire-ravaged summer.

Meanwhile, a total fire ban has been declared across parts of the state today with the fire danger rated as severe in the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern Country districts.

A La Nina weather pattern across parts of Australia have largely staved off the bushfire threat this summer in NSW and Victoria.

After Monday, Melburnians can expect some reprieve from the high temperatures with the forecast dropping back to 23 degrees for Tuesday, rising again to 34 on Wednesday then back to the low 20s through until the weekend.