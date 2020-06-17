Australians are being told to expect to shiver throughout this weekend as the country gets an extreme cold weather front that could bring snow and severe wings.

A cold front is expected to sweep across Tasmania, Victoria and parts of New South Wales but South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory are expected to receive strong winds.

Meteorologist Graeme Brittain said ‘A frontal system associated with a cold front is lined up for the south-east this weekend, affecting all of South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales from Friday across the whole weekend,’’

‘ Over this period winds will be quite gusty especially in coastal and elevated parts.’

Snowfall will mainly be in the Alps in Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales. The resorts there could pick up some decent snow over the weekend,’ he said.

‘Generally strong and gusty cold winds will be a feature from Thursday through to Monday. It’s not a great weekend to be outdoors.’

There is expected to be heavy rain and hail in Victoria.

