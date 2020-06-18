Melburnians will need to rug up warm and ideally stay indoors for the next few days as our weather takes a chilly turn.

A cold front is currently over Western Australian and will sweep across Victoria in the next few days.

We will suffer heavy rainfall over the weekend and temperatures will be 5C lower than the expected average for this time of year.

However, it is expected to bring snowfall, just in time for the snow season to start next week.

Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain said: ‘A frontal system associated with a cold front is lined up for the south-east this weekend, affecting all of South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and NSW from Friday across the whole weekend.’

‘Over this period winds will be quite gusty especially in coastal and elevated parts.’

Melburnians woke up this morning to temperatures of just 5C but on Sunday we can expect the worst of the weather, with a forecast high of just 13C.

We will also wake to a low of 7C.

Get your jackets out, quick!