Victoria has recorded 273 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There were over 30,000 tests recorded yesterday.

Overnight, a man in 70s died from Coronavirus, bringing the states death toll to 24.

Schools in Melbourne Metro and Mitchell shire will return to online learning from July 20 until at least August 19.

It only applies to prep to year 10 students. Year 10 students undertaking Year 11 subjects, will still return tomorrow.

On site learning is available for students who cannot stay home.