A school in Melbourne North-West has closed for 24 hours after a student tested positive for Coronavirus.

A teacher tested positive at Keilor Downs College last week and a student has now tested positive. It is unlikely they had any contact.

Close contacts of the pupil have been identified and will now isolate.

“These students took part in a class at Keilor Downs Secondary College. These students will self isolate,” an Education Department spokesman said.