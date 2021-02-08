The Department of Health has flagged to Melbourne residents that some could be about to receive an official text message about exposure sites linked to new coronavirus cases in the state.

In a social media post on Monday morning, a spokesperson said that anyone who lives in a suburb where an exposure site is located could expect to receive a message urging them to check if they have been to one of the locations.

“If you are in a suburb where there are new coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure sites, you may receive a text message from us urging you to check locations and times of exposure sites,” the tweet reads.

“If you have symptoms, get tested and stay home.”

There are currently 18 exposure sites in Victoria in total between the suburbs of Brighton, Brandon Park, Clayton South, Heatherton, Keysborough, Maidstone, Melbourne, Moorabbin Airport, Noble Park, Springvale, Sunshine, Taylors Lake and West Melbourne.

The locations are all classified as a Tier 1 exposure site and anyone who has been there during the period identified by the Department of Health is required to be tested and isolate for 14 days.