Residents of, or people who have visited, seven Melbourne suburbs have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of the virus were found in waste water.

An alert from the Department of Health and Human Services advises that the virus has been found in Altona, Altona Meadows, Seaholme, Sanctuary Lakes, parts of Laverton, Point Cook and Williams Landing.

If you live, or have been in the area between November 16 & 19 and feel any symptoms, even mild, you are urged to get tested as soon as possible and stay home until your result has been returned.