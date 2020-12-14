UPDATE: at 8:28 the grassfire at Mount Cottrell, Truganina and Chartwell was deemed to be under control and is no threat to the public.

EARLIER:



Residents in Melbourne’s Western Suburbs are being told to leave their properties tonight (Monday).

The CFA issued an emergency warning for those living in Mount Cottrell, Truganina and Chartwell at 6.20pm, 22 kilometres west of the CBD, saying a nearby blaze is out out of control.

Rockbank, Tarneit and Ravenhall residents have been told there is no threat for them due to the fire but they should monitor conditions in case circumstances change.

VicEmergency said that homes near Middle Road and in Chartwell Estate could be impacted soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Firefighters have been unable to stop the fire and it is moving towards Chartwell Estate,” VicEmergency said in an online update.

“Leaving now is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous, emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

“Grassfires can generate extreme heat. Heat will kill you before the flames reach you.”

Residents near the fire are being told to take their pets, mobile phones and medication to a friend of family’s house to stay.