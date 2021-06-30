We’ve all seen cats wander up and down the streets – some of them even get a bit of a name for themselves – but for one Melbourne council, that’s all about to change.

Knox City Council has announced a 24-hour cat curfew which will make it illegal for residents in the area to let cats leave the property at any time.

The new rule will come into effect on October 1 and whilst pet owners will only face warnings for the first six months for letting their felines go wandering, there are some hefty fines thereafter.

If a cat is caught off their property day or night, owners will be slapped with a $91 fine for the first offence, and if the cat is caught flouting the rules again, it’ll cost another $545.