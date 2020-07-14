Victoria has recorded a spike in the rate of positive test results.

The state recorded 270 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with intensive care cases heading up to 26.

As part of the figures today, Victoria’s rate of positive has increased to 1.23% of the 21,995 tests conducted.

The previous high was 0.9 per cent and then 0.88 per cent on Friday.

It causes concern for authorities as it means the rate of transmission with the community is likely rising rather than declining.

Melbourne is now approaching the end of its first week in Stage 3 lockdown, with five weeks still remaining.