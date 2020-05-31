Pubs, restaurants, cafes and football are all able to re-open today as Victoria eases its lockdowns at venues across the state.

From this morning, restaurants and cafes will be able to sit down customers and serve them at their tables, with a maximum of 20 people allowed in an enclosed space.

Pubs can also re-open with the same person limit but they must be be serving food and alcohol can not be served unless you are eating.

Bookings are likely to become the norm over the next few weeks as customers will have to provide their personal details on arrival to ensure proper contact tracing is adhered to at all times.

As well as that, local football teams will be able to resume training from today.

Here’s a full list of what Victorians can do from today:

Private gatherings of 20 people in a house, including residents

Public gatherings (indoor and outdoor) increase to 20 people

20 guests at weddings, plus a celebrant and the couple

50 mourners at funerals, plus those required to conduct the funeral

20 worshippers at private or small religious ceremonies, plus those required to run the ceremony

20 players for non-contact outdoor sport, plus the instructor

20 people at auction houses, real estate auctions and open house inspections, plus the people required to facilitate

Restaurants, cafes and pubs to open and serve meals for up to 20 patrons. Alcohol with meals only

Overnight stays in private residences

Camping and tourist accommodation, without shared facilities

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours to open with up to 20 patrons

Non-food and drink market stalls to open

Community facilities to re-open for up to 20 people, plus staff

Indoor and outdoor pools to re-open for up to 20 patrons and limit of three people per lane

Galleries, museums, national institutions, historic sites, outdoor amusement parks, drive in cinemas, zoos and arcades to open with up to 20 patrons per space (ensuring density quotient is applied)

