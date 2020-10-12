A private senior school in Melbourne’s south-east has been forced to delay reopening after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

Nazareth College in Noble Park alerted parents by email on Sunday night that a year 12 student had caught the virus. The student had sat the GAT last week and their classmates were urged to isolate.

The Year 7 and Year 11 students were expected to return to school for face-to-face learning this morning but will stay at home for the foreseeable future until it is safe to return to the campus.

“This closure will allow time for the school and the DHHS to work through a contact and containment strategy,” a letter sent to parents by principal Sam Cosentino said.

“Students that attended onsite last week are advised to remain at home while contact tracing occurs. They must limit movements to home-based activities and not attend public places.

“I understand this news will be concerning for many of you. I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to contain and slow the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of our whole school community.”

