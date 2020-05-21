Food delivery drivers are being targeted for police as they continue to leave their keys in their cars.

UberEats and other food delivery companies are said to be pulling up to restaurants and leaving their cars unlocked and running while they go in and grab food.

Knox highway patrol Leading Senior Constable Adam Pettett said they had been targeting drivers at Westfield Knox Ozone as they leave their cars running in no-standing zones.

“We book them. “You have to be within 3m of a car that is running, that’s as far as you can be for a car,” ” Sen-Constable Pettett said.

It is illegal to leave a car unattended when the keys are in the ignition and when it’s running.

Truck drivers are also being targeted during the patrols for leaving their keys in the cabin.