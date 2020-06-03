A warning has been issued to pet owners in Melbourne’s South-West after a cat had her leg mutilated by an illegal trap.

Abby, a 12-year-old tabby cat went missing from her home Greaves Street North in Werribee on April 14.

While she was missing, she had her leg caught in a trap.

After hours of trying to free herself, she was left with a ruined paw and a broken limb.

Her entire leg ended up being amputated.

RSPCA Victoria is investigating the act of animal cruelty and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Leghold traps are illegal and the person or persons responsible could face jail of up to two years and fines of up to $82,610.

