A park with a children’s playground has been added to Melbourne’s high-risk COVID-19 locations after a confirmed case and their siblings went there.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a person with the virus went to Shearwater Village Park on Tundra Esplanade in Werribee.

They were there between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm on September 20.

It is thought they were there for an hour and met friends.

“[There was] no indication of activity whilst at the park,” the DHHS said.

The current list of high-risk locations in Melbourne are:

Woolworths Altona North, 302-330 Millers Rd Altona North | 18/09 – 8am, 19/09 – 8am, 20/09 – 8am | 10 minutes at each.

Burwood One Shopping Centre | September 13 – September 14

Carrum Foreshore SLSC | September 18

Dan Murphy’s, Princes Highway in Doveton | September 27 | 12.30pm – 3pm

Sarawan Spices, 335 Clayton Rd | September 19 at 6pm

Coles on Centre Rd and Cooke Street in Clayton | September 19 at 6pm

Clayton Supa Wash Coin Laundrette | September 20 at 6pm

Flinders Street Train between Ringwood and Mitcham | September 23 at 2pm

Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee in Hoppers Crossing | September 17 between 10am and 12pm

Woolworths Hoppers Crossing on Morris Road | September 19

Woolworths and Continental Mart on Springvale Road in Springvale | September 27 | 12.30pm – 3pm

Victorian Market Communications, Queen Victoria Market F Shed | September 17 and 18 from 9am to 3pm

Coles Mitcham on Victoria Ave | September 19 at 3.13pm and September 23 at 2pm

Oakleigh South Woolworths on corner of Warrigal Road | September 14 and 16

Advertisement