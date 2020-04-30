A wintery weather front is currently sitting across Victoria and it could lead to our coldest May day in 50 years.

On Friday, Melbourne is bracing for a high of 12 degrees but with the wind chill taken into account, it will feel like just 7 degrees.

“With the wind around we are expecting ‘feels like temperatures to generally be in the single-digits right across the state,” bureau forecaster Tom Delamont said

“Even in Melbourne, the ‘feels like’ is likely to be closer to 7°.”

Melbourne also received another 5mm of rain overnight.