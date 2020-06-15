A Melbourne nightclub has been fined more than $10,000 after breaching Coronavirus restrictions.

On Saturday, popular nightclub Love Machine held a function that had too many people attend.

Victoria Police confirmed in a statement the director of the venue’s licensee company will be issued a $9912 infringement on Tuesday.

The director of the club will also be given a $991 fine from the state liquor unit for supplying alcohol not in accordance with its licence.

The fine comes as Victoria prepares to relax restrictions, with Premier Daniel Andrews confirming pubs and clubs would be able to serve drinks without a meal for up to 50 people from June 22.