Melbourne may have recently lost the mantle of the world’s most liveable city, but it has shot up the rankings in a measure that we did not even know existed.

Following last year’s 112 day lockdown, along with other intermittent work-from-home orders since March last year, Melbourne has been singled out as the best place to work away from the office.

The Work-From-Anywhere Index ranked 75 cities around the world on cost of living, infrastructure, laws, freedom and liveability.

It found that Melbourne out-performed its closest Aussie rival, Sydney, on the cost of renting a home office space and cost of living along with culture and leisure. Which is a no-brainer, really.

And if you think about it, there are few places in the world that are likely to get working from home better than us, we’ve just about nailed it at this point.

Second in the rankings was desert capital Dubai with Sydney coming in third place on the global rankings. Perhaps surprisingly, no other Aussie city made the list of 75.

Melbourne topped world livability indices throughout most of the 2010s, however, the knock-on effects of COVID-19 are thought to have sent the city down the rankings. Most recently, the city ranked 8th in The Economist’s rankings for 2021, behind Adelaide.

