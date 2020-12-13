The 38-year-old Craigieburn mother who fell to her death at a Grampians lookout is thought to have been posing for a photo.

According to 7News, the woman is thought to have climbed over a barrier to secure a better position for a photograph.

The woman then slipped and fell some 80 metres on Saturday.

Photographs at the lookout are commonly shared on social media sites, with many ignoring barriers despite risks.

A local tour guide told 7News that he often sees people taking risks to secure better photos.

“I made comments to my customers that this [people climbing over the barriers] happens all the time and one of these days someone’s gonna fall off,” tour guide Graham Wood told 7News.