A McDonald’s worker in Melbourne’s north has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Contact tracing is now underway, in and around the Mill Park restaurant.

Workers receive an email on Friday, saying “When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/ Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days.’’

“We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant.”

On Thursday, door-to-door knocking kicked off in Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs to begin testing 50% of the population in the areas.

The door-knocking will kick off in Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham in the coming days.