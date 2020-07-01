Scoresby’s Caribbean Gardens will close down after 55 years of operation citing financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market and garden in Melbourne’s east has been closed since initial lockdown measures took effect.

According to the market’s operators, its five-and-a-half decade history has seen over 40 million people wander its stalls and surrounding grounds.

The spread of COVID-19 led to the market’s closure for the first time in its history.

The news was broken via the market’s Facebook page, in a post that attracted thousands of comments from dismayed from dismayed fans.

“I vote we approach the state government to get them to protect this Melbourne institution,” wrote one punter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another wrote: “Oh no! I hope the gardens and attractions will be able to be saved and reopened after the pandemic has passed.”

However, not everybody viewed the market with rose-tinted glasses, with some commenting on the prevalence of allegedly counterfeit goods.

“I remember the place in the 1980s and was enthralled by it. Went there again a few years ago and found it a den of counterfeit DVDs and assorted junk. Maybe the eyes of an adult, maybe the place had just gone to crap,” wrote another.